New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Down 38.1% in April

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMTL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 1,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.