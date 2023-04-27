New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.