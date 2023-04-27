Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 21,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 36,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Newcrest Mining Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.
Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement
About Newcrest Mining
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.