Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 21,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 36,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Newcrest Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement

About Newcrest Mining

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

