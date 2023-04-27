Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Newegg Commerce Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 268,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
