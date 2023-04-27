Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 268,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Newegg Commerce in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.