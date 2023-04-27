NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 7.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 392,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 192,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

NexOptic Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

About NexOptic Technology

(Get Rating)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.