NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 11.15 and its 200 day moving average is 12.06. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 9.63 and a one year high of 17.93.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 142,270.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately 142,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

