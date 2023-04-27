NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 767,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 812,529 shares.The stock last traded at $58.86 and had previously closed at $63.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,790,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.