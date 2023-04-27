NFT Reaches Market Cap of $671,007.33 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. NFT has a total market cap of $671,007.33 and approximately $5,169.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01492128 USD and is down -23.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,883.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

