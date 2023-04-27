Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.66

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 829933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$80.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0166102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

