NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 60,321 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 202,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 43,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.48. 834,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,995. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

