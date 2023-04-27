Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 14145132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NKLA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Nikola Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 134.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

