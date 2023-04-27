Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares rose 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 18,197,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,893,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nikola by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nikola by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

