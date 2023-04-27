NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Futu comprises 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Futu by 564.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Futu by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 107,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Futu by 36.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96,627 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 857,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

