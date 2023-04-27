NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $670,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. XPeng comprises approximately 0.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng Company Profile

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,681. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.