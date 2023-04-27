Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.86. 1,432,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,958. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $269.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average of $231.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.