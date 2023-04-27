Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Short Interest Update

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 315,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NECB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NECB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,493. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

