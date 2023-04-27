Northern Trust Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.