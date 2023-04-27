Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

