Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $449.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.