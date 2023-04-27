NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 8,381,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NOV by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

