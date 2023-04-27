Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

NVO traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. 755,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,484. The stock has a market cap of $374.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.