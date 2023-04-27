NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NVEE traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,657. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NV5 Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.