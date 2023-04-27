NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $14,027,950. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,342,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,534,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $663.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

