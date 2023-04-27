NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.93 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,681.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,427.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4,905.59. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NVR by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

