NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.93 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,681.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,427.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4,905.59. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NVR by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
