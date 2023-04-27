NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

SRV traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $40,426.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

