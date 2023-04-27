Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,461,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

