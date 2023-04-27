Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 88.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 686,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,317,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 786,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 374,938 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 335,803 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 463,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

