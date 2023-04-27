Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 14,334 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Allison Transmission makes up about 1.3% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.