Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Nasdaq comprises 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after acquiring an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. 443,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,576. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.