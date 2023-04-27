Oak Thistle LLC Invests $355,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.0 %

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

GPK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 883,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

