Oak Thistle LLC Invests $364,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,818 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 850,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.