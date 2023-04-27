Oak Thistle LLC Invests $409,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 250,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNDM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 238,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,752. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $100.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

