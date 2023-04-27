Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Ciena accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

CIEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 930,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

