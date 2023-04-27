Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.2% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. 534,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

