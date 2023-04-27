Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.66. 278,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

