Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 7,997 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 987,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

