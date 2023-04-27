Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.59 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $351.74 million and approximately $54.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.91 or 0.06500032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06208101 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $57,739,636.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

