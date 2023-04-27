Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

