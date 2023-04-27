Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OCN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
