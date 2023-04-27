Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $310.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.42.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.