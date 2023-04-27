Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $310.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.42.
ODFL stock opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.
In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
