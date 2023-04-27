Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 391,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,293. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,389,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

