One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $246.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

