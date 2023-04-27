One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 572.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 3.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4,002.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,034 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

