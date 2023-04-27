One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VHT opened at $242.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

