One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $14,027,950 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $272.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

