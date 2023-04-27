One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $398,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.