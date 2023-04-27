One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $568,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

