One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $209.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.