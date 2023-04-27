Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises 1.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. 31,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.