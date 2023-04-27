Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 81,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth $3,527,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Open Text by 20.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Open Text by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

