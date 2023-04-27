Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $10.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.76 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.